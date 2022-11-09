Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009,899 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEATW remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

