Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 215 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 215 ($2.48) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.55) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.84) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 120 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.68).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 2.14 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104.10 ($1.20). 64,057,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,869,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.22. The firm has a market cap of £28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,735.00. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.63).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

