Volex plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:VLX)

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VLX opened at GBX 256.24 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.80. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £407.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,706.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £35,127.96 ($40,446.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

