Wajax Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$17.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.79. The firm has a market cap of C$420.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

