Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Stock Performance
Shares of WJXFF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
About Wajax
