Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 35,215 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.