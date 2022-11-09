Walleye Capital LLC Buys 7,781 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $307.69. 8,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

