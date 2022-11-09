Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,282. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

