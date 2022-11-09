Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Switch by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Switch by 16.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Switch by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Switch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 41,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Insider Activity

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.