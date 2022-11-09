Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 15,097 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,414,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

