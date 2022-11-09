Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 362,380 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.