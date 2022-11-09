Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.7 %

ITCI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,113. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

