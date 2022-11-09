Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,054. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.