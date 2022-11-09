Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,204,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,228,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.