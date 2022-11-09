Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.