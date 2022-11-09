Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0 %

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

