Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 73,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

