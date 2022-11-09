Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $262.56 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.56. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

