WAX Achieves Market Cap of $136.00 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.00 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,603,730 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,470,189 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,249,830.3198333 with 2,268,277,722.850663 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06931459 USD and is down -11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,398,154.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

