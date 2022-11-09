WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.13 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $64.78 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00540449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.54 or 0.28091172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

