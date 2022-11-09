Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,140. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

