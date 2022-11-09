Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

IYY traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 222,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,611. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

