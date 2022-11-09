Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 1,529,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,775. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.