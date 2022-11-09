Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.10

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 29157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Weatherford International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading

