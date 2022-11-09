WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WEC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,601. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.90.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

