Wells Fargo & Company Increases Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $75.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

