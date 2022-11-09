Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.90. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 136,794 shares.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 444,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 255,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

