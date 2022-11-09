Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 7,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

