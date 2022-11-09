Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE WAB opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.
