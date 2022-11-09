WestRock (WRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

