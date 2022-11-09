Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.74. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

