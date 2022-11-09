Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.74. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
