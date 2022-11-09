White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,364.08

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,364.08, but opened at $1,308.37. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,321.27, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,346.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,267.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

