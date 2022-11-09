William Blair Weighs in on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 854,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
