William Blair Weighs in on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

MEC opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 854,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

