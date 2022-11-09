William E. Jordan Sells 98,783 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQT Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,796. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

