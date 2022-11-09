Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 152,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,232. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

