Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Williams-Sonoma worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.81.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

