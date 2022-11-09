Willis Investment Counsel Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

About Sanofi

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 47,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.