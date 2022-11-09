Willis Investment Counsel Has $19.73 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,040. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -91.93, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.