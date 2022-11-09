Willis Investment Counsel Has $37.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 220,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.