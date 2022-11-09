Willis Investment Counsel Has $37.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 220,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
