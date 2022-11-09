Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 845.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

