Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,883 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. 224,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,162. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

