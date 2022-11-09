Willis Investment Counsel Sells 2,511 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 488,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

