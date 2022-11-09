Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by CL King

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 170,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The company has a market cap of $938.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

