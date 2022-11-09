WOW-token Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. WOW-token has a market cap of $455.32 million and $184.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.59 or 0.01708887 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00029393 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.01664366 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001133 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04566821 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $33.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.