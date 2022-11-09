Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $16.09 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06004878 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,775,682.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

