Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. 4,154,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,687. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

