Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 863,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 258,886 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 410,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 232,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,481. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

