Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Xunlei has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

