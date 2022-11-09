XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $57.55 million and $1.01 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,862.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233389 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

