Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,511 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $599,501 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

